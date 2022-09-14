scorecardresearch
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom announced: Here’s what we know so far

The Legend of Zelda: Teares of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Breath of the Wild will be released on May 12, 2023.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the KingdomThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. (Image Source: Nintendo)

At this year’s Nintendo Direct, the company finally revealed the name and the launch date of the next instalment in the celebrated The Legend of Zelda series. Called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the upcoming game is the sequel to Breath of the Wild and will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch.

In the new trailer, Nintendo gave us a glimpse of what the new game would look like. It seems like Link can now reverse time using a new Sheikah Slate power. He can be seen climbing on top of a rock and taking a few leaps in the sky. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom might bring back vast vertical object climbing.

The official description of the game reads, “In addition to the vast lands of Hyrule, the latest entry in the storied Legend of Zelda series will take you up into the skies and an expanded world that goes beyond that! Look forward to Link’s massive adventure starting again when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, drops for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.”

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched back in 2017 and was praised by many for its unique storyline and gameplay. Nintendo announced the sequel to Breath of the Wild in 2019, but did not reveal the name of the game. It was scheduled to come out sometime in 2022 but in March, the game was delayed to spring 2023.

As it turns out, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is already available for pre-order and will be released on May 12, 2023.

