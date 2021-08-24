Nintendo Game & Watch commemorative handheld sells for $9,100 at auction

Nintendo’s vintage game consoles have been shattering records as of late. A copy of The Legend of Zelda was sold for $8,70,000 back in July, while a mint edition of Super Mario 64 was priced at $1.56 million. Now, yet another Nintendo vintage collectible has set a record for an unreal amount of money.

As per a report by Engadget, a special commemorative edition of a Game & Watch system was sold for $9,100 in Japan. The Game & Watch predates the popular Nintendo Game Boy, and this particular version was made by creator Gunpei Yokoi after the company had sold 20,000 million units of the handheld console.

The commemorative Game & Watch system is considered to be extremely rare, with no known number on how many of such limited edition variants were made. John Hardie, the director of the National Videogame Museum in Fresco, Texas suggests that the company could have possibly made over three units, with one unit representing each individual on the plaque, as per a report by Ars Technica. However, this is not confirmed.

About this Game & Watch, yes it is extremely rare, and comparred to some other recent video game prices, the final price paid is very low. This piece is museum level (1/3) https://t.co/aKsDgbMDcP — Beforemario (@beforemario) August 21, 2021

Worth much more?

The $9,100 price for the Nintendo Game & Watch commemorative system may seem like a high price for a vintage console, but truth be told, is only a fraction of the price vintage games and consoles are auctioned off for in this day and age. A tweet by Beforemario suggests that the final price is “very low” compared to recent vintage video game prices.

The Ars Technica report points out that other common variants of Game & Watch system can be found for as low as $50 while rare variants can cost up to $2,000.