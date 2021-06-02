Nintendo Direct to go live on June 15 at E3 2021; to focus on Switch games

Here's all we know about the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021. (Image Source: Nintendo)

Nintendo recently announced that the company will be holding its E3 event on June 15. Further, the company added that it will be focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch games mainly releasing in 2021. The company will be hosting the Nintendo Direct presentation on June 15th at 9 AM PT (9 PM IST), followed by three hours of gameplay deep dives once the event has concluded.

The announcement suggests that we will likely not be seeing any hardware announcements by Nintendo at the E3 event. This includes the rumoured “Nintendo Switch Pro” that has been surfacing in leaks on the web. However, this also strengthens reports of the new Switch device launching ahead of E3 2021.

Could we see the “Switch Pro” in the next 10 days?

The Nintendo Switch Pro could possibly be announced even ahead of E3 2021. As a report by Bloomberg suggested, an announcement ahead of E3 would allow the company to showcase its latest games running on the new hardware. The Switch Pro is expected to come with Nvidia’s DLSS tech as well as a 7-inch OLED display by Samsung.

With the E3 event just around the corner, Nintendo has only 10 days to launch an updated Switch console. If a launch does happen in the next few days, the new games that the company has plans to flaunt at E3 should fit right into the plan.

E3 2021 will be hosted from June 12 to June 15 and will feature new updates from game developers like Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Ubisoft, Warner Bros, Activision and others. Some of the games expected at the event include Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Final Fantasy XVI, NBA 2K22, Far Cry 6, Hogwarts Legacy, and Halo Infinite.