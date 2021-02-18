Nintendo Direct 2021: Splatoon 3, Mario Golf: Super Rush announced for Switch

Nintendo has announced a bunch of new games for the Switch console during a live-streamed Nintendo Direct event. This is the first time since September 2019 Nintendo hosted a full-fledged online Direct presentation. The hour-long live event included a slate of new games including Splatoon 3, Mario Golf: Super Rush and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, among others.

The new games announced for the Switch will help solidify Nintendo’s position in the competitive video games market. Although the Switch console is doing great, the Japanese company has been under pressure to announce a souped version of the console. Nintendo’s Switch console faces stiff competition from Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/Series S.

Splatoon 3

Splatoon has been officially announced for the Switch, though it is not expected to hit shelves until 2022. Not much is known about the game, but we do know that the new game will be set in Splatsville, the “city of chaos” situated in the middle of the Splatlands. Splatoon 3 is the sequel to the popular colourful combat game that was introduced on the Nintendo Switch in 2017. Even though Splatoon is a young franchise, it already has a cult following among Nintendo fans. The first game in the Splatoon series was a Wii U exclusive that made its debut in 2015.

Mario Golf: Super Rush

A new Mario game is announced for the Switch, and it’s called Mario Golf: Super Rush. When launches on June 25, the adventure game lets you swing the Joy-Con controller to play golf. The game also includes a multiplayer Speed Golf mode allowing you to play with three other players.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Although there was no information on the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, it did reveal The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Switch. This is a high-definition remake of the 2011 Wii game, complete with motion controls. Nintendo is also releasing a special themed pair of controllers will be released when the game hits retail shelves.

Other games announced during the digital-only broadcast included ports for indie games such as Fall Guys and Outer Wilds as well as a free-to-play online multiplayer game Star Wars Hunters, No More Heroes Trilogy and Famicom Detective Club.

You can watch trailers for every game coming to the Switch in the next six months down below.