Nintendo delays development of Metroid Prime 4 game for Switch

Nintendo Co said its highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4 game for Switch has not met internal standards and it will scrap development and start again with a new team.

Advertising

The game was initially announced in 2017 and expected to be released in 2019-2020. Shinya Takahashi, head of development, said in a video message on YouTube that Nintendo would cooperate with US-based Retro Studios and restart development from the beginning. Takahashi didn’t say when the title would be completed.

Nintendo President Sticks to Switch Shipments Target: Sankei

Nintendo is keeping its forecast for 20 million Switch shipments in the fiscal year through March, President Shuntaro Furukawa told the Sankei newspaper this week, a bullish forecast for a game console that appeared to be losing momentum.