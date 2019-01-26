Toggle Menu Sections
Nintendo delays development of Metroid Prime 4 game for Switch

Nintendo's Metroid Prime 4 game was initially announced in 2017 and expected to be released in 2019-2020.

Nintendo Co said its highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4 game for Switch has not met internal standards and it will scrap development and start again with a new team.

The game was initially announced in 2017 and expected to be released in 2019-2020. Shinya Takahashi, head of development, said in a video message on YouTube that Nintendo would cooperate with US-based Retro Studios and restart development from the beginning. Takahashi didn’t say when the title would be completed.

