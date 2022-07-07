Nintendo debuts special edition Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED console

Nintendo is releasing a brand new Switch OLED but it isn’t a pro version that has been rumoured about for months. Instead, it’s a special edition Switch OLED themed around the upcoming Splatoon 3 game. The Switch OLED Splatoon 3 edition will launch on August 26 with a retail price of $360 (local taxes not included). Splatoon 3 game is not included with the system.

The new Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED features squid-themed art from the game on the rear and two funky-looking Joy-Con controllers—one purple/blue and one yellow/green—both with white, slightly translucent sides. The dock, meanwhile, has a splash of yellow paint in the bottom corner and a graffiti art dock all over it.

Alongside the special edition Switch OLED, Nintendo will also be selling a Splatoon 3 Switch Pro controller ($75) and a Splatoon 3 Switch carrying case ($25). Both launch alongside the game in September.

The Japanese gaming behemoth recently confirmed a Splatoon 3 game release date for September 9. The third entry in Nintendo’s popular squid-kid-shooting franchise will include a 4v4 multiplayer mode with new maps, as well as a cooperative Horde mode called Salmon Run. A single-player campaign is expected, but nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Nintendo first launched the Switch OLED last summer. It is an incremental improvement over the original Switch, featuring an OLED display and modified kickstand. The Switch, which first debuted in 2017, continues to be the world’s best-selling video game console. Although there are rumours of Switch Pro for the past few months, Nintendo has not confirmed if it is even planning to launch a beefed-up version of the hybrid console.

Nintendo’s next big game is Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The Switch title is set to arrive on July 29.