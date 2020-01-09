Nintendo could launch ‘Switch Pro’ before PS5, Xbox Series X

Speculation is rife that Nintendo Switch Pro could launch at 9. Speculation is rife that Nintendo Switch Pro could launch at 9.

Nintendo has seen massive success with the Switch games console, which doubles as both traditional console and a handheld console. But the Switch already started to look underpowered in comparison to soon-to-be-launched Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox One X. Nintendo needs a superior Switch model, and looks like there’s going to be a supercharged variant that will hit retail shelves this year.

Taiwanese publication DigiTimes claims Nintendo is planning to launch a new Switch model that could be released in mid-2020. Citing supply chain sources, the publication predicts Nintendo will start mass-producing a new Switch model in the first quarter of 2020. Although DigiTimes did not reveal the model name, it could be the Switch Pro.

DigiTimes has almost been wrong with its previous reporting about Apple, but this piece of information has some weight to it. The report corroborates what has so far been reported on the Switch Pro, a beefed-up version with superior screen and internal specifications.

The Wall Street Journal’s Takashi Mochizuki was the first one to report on a new Switch model back in August 2019. A similar claim was made by Dr. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games. We don’t know much about the new Switch Pro model yet, but DigiTimes claims it will have faster, updated electronics. Toto predicts the Switch Pro’s GPU and processor will reportedly support 4K resolution when connected to the TV.

It’s also being said the new Switch Pro will have a magnesium alloy body and its screen will be of a high-resolution nature compared to the existing Switch, which has a 720p HD display. Speculation is rife that Nintendo Switch Pro could launch at $399. The original Switch, in contrast, cost $300.

Why Nintendo needs Switch Pro in 2020

With both Sony and Microsoft releasing new consoles later this year, Nintendo could come under pressure to update its best-selling Switch game console. The pressure has also come from companies like Dell, who have shown a Switch-like Windows 10-powered handheld machine capable of running PC games. While the switch can handle a number of AAA titles, developers have been finding it hard to improve graphics on Nintendo’s underpowered machine. That’s probably the reason why Nintendo needs a superior version of Switch in 2020.

