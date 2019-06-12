Nintendo at E3 2019: Breath of the Wild sequel, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Link’s Awakening, and more

Nintendo’s E3 2019 Direct is over, and it was jam-packed full of big announcements. Perhaps the highlight of the presentation, of course, was the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild which is in development. The Japanese gaming giant also showed footage of a lot of new games for the Nintendo Switch, including Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Link’s Awakening, plus Animal Crossing New Horizons has been delayed until March 2020.

In case you missed out the presentation, these were the biggest announcements from Nintendo’s presentation at E3 2019. Let’s dig in.

Nintendo at E3 2019: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel

Towards the end of the presentation, Nintendo shocked fans when it dropped a teaser trailer for the Breath of the Wild 2. This is the first time Nintendo revealed that it is making a sequel to the Breath of the Wild, one of the most popular games for the Switch console. No concrete release date, title or storyline was revealed. But the teaser trailer does show both Link and Zelda in a dungeon together. This is going to be an epic game for sure.

Nintendo at E3 2019: Animal Crossing New Horizons has been delayed to March 2020

Nintendo has announced that it is delaying the release of Animal Crossing New Horizons until March 2020. The game was initially promised to be made available in 2019. The good thing is that we at least got to see actual gameplay.

Check out the E3 2019 trailer below:

Nintendo at E3 2019: Banjo-Kazooie and Dragon Quest coming to Super Smash Bros.Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is getting two new characters: Dragon Quest‘s The Hero and Banjo-Kazooie. The first one is The Hero from Dragon Quest. The second character is Banjo-Kazooie. Banjo-Kazooie will be added to Smash Bros. Ultimate later this year, while Dragon Quest’s Hero is set for release summer.

Nintendo at E3 2019: Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year. The game will allow Luigi some new abilities like slam, suction shot, burst, and the ability to create a clone of Luigi, Gooigi that can become a local coop partner.

Nintendo at E3 2019: Daemon X Machina, Panzer Dragon

Demon x Machina for the Switch will be released for the Switch on September 13, 2019. Panzer Dragon which is a remake of Sega’s classic on-rail shooter, releases this Winter.

Nintendo at E3 2019: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

The remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening will land on the Switch on September 20. If you recall, Link’s Awakening was originally released for the Game Boy back in 1993.

Other games announced for Nintendo Switch at E3 2019

*Trials of Mana, Trials of Mana will release on the Switch sometime early 2020.

*The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is coming to the Switch.

*Resident Evils 5 and 6 are coming to the Switch.

*Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition will be made available on the Switch on September 27, 2019.

*Contra: Rogue Corps is coming to Switch on September 24, 2019.

*No More Heroes 3 announced, hitting Nintendo Switch in 2020.

*Netflix’s Dark Crystal Age of Resistance game is coming to Nintendo Switch.

*Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 will release on the Switch on July 19, 2019.