Niantic releases Pokémon Go-style Harry Potter Wizards Unite: All you need to know about the latest AR game

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is a brand new free-to-play title from Niantic, the studio behind Pokemon Go. The game is already available for download in the US and UK. You can download the game for Android or for iPhone. The game has been launched in 19 languages.

To get the game you need to open your device’s respective app store and search for “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite”. Click on the search result, which will take you to the app page. Having already been beta tested in New Zealand, Niantic is restricting the game to only two countries at the moment. Niantic has created Harry Potter: Wizard’s Unite in partnership with Warner Bros.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings a few of Pokemon Go’s gameplay features into Harry Potter’s universe. Just like in Pokemon Go, players of this game have to walk around with the app open to locate traces of magic. The game also lets players see augmented reality cameos from some of their favourite Harry Potter characters.

In the game, players will become wizards and will have to help out Harry and a game-original character, Constance Pickering. Both, Harry Potter and Constance Pickering work at the Ministry of Magic, where they have found traces of magical energy detected throughout the Muggle world.

During the game, you along with other Wizards Unite players will have to wipe out all such traces. The game also has multiple other features like Wizard duals, which will help players interact with each other.

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite seems like a mixture of Niantic’s Pokemon Go and Ingress. The story behind the game is that you will be a member of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, and are tasked with containing the chaotic magic turning the magical and muggle worlds upside down.