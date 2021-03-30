Pokemon Go developer Niantic’s CEO teases image of AR glasses

Pokemon Go app developer Niantic’s founder and CEO John Hanke has shared a teaser for Augmented Reality (AR) or Extended Reality (XR) glasses via his Twitter account. The wearable posted in the photo by Hanke might end up being the company’s first wearable compatible with its AR games. Hanke wrote in his tweet “Exciting to see the progress we’re making to enable new kinds of devices that leverage our platform…”.

Hanke did not share any details of the wearable including its launch, specifications, or price. In the photo, a speaker can be seen below the left stem of the glasses. There is also the Niantic logo on the stem. The lens is outlined by a steel/aluminium frame. Some other material for the frame can be used as well.

Here’s the tweet

Exciting to see the progress we’re making to enable new kinds of devices that leverage our platform… pic.twitter.com/yYglk4q89G — John Hanke (@johnhanke) March 29, 2021

The teaser image comes more than a year after the company announced that it is working with Qualcomm on AR glasses on an XR platform. However, Niantic clarified that the company will not focus on hardware but will build reference design. It is to be noted that the gameplay of Pokemon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress uses the same AR platform.

It will be interesting to see how Niantic’s AR glasses follow Google Glass and Microsoft’s HoloLens. Also, whether it falls under the smart glasses category with focus on audio and camera or includes a display too. Earlier this month, Niantic announced its partnership with Nintendo to create more AR titles. The arrival of a Pikmin-themed app later this year was announced as well.