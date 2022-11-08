scorecardresearch
Next Call of Duty will get ‘full premium’ release in 2023, Activision confirms

Call of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard says the annual franchise will see "a full premium" release in 2023.

call of duty, call of duty 2023, call of duty modern welfare 2, call of duty series, call of duty releaseModern Welfare 2 has become the fastest Call of Duty game to cross the $1 billion sale mark. (Image credit: Activision)

The 2023 Call of Duty will include the “next full premium release in the blockbuster annual series,” according to Activision’s annual third-quarter earnings. However, this means a brand new game or premium content for this year’s Call of Duty: Modern Welfare II remains unknown.

Bloomberg reported in February that Activision Blizzard had planned to delay the annual entry in the Call of Duty series next year. According to the publication, the decision to delay the upcoming Call of Duty could be due to the not-so-good response to 2021’s Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier believes “the full premium release” Activision is referring to could be “a continuation of  Call of Duty: Modern Welfare II. “It’s called a full premium release because they’re probably going to market and sell it as a $70 game with new single- and multiplayer content. But it’s more MWII,” he said in a tweet.

The recently released Call of Duty: Modern Welfare II has shattered all records, with the game making a new record of $1 billion in sales in just 10 days after launch. This is the fastest CoD game to cross over a billion in revenue in a short period of time. Previously, Black Ops 2 held the franchise record of surpassing the $1 billion mark in 15 days. According to the high-profile game developer, Modern Welfare II’s multiplayer has been played by gamers for over 200 million hours.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced it would acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion, making it the biggest tech deal ever. Activision is behind blockbuster titles including Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo, among others. The deal has yet to be approved by regulators around the world.

