New Spider-Man game for PS5 will be separate from original

Comments from a Sony Corp executive on Friday morning led to confusion in the gaming community about the nature of a newly announced Spider-Man game for the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. The title will be smaller than a traditional console game but will be sold as a stand-alone product, a person familiar with development clarified to Bloomberg News.

At a virtual event Thursday, Sony and developer Insomniac Games Inc. announced Spider-Man: Miles Morales with a short trailer that left fans speculating whether it was a brand-new game or an expansion to the first Spider-Man game, released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4. Comments from Sony vice president Simon Rutter to the British newspaper The Telegraph calling it “an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game” led to more confusion among gamers.

In truth, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is not an expansion or enhancement but a new video game, the person said, comparing it to Uncharted Lost Legacy, a game from Naughty Dog Inc. that was smaller in size and scope than a mainline Uncharted title. Uncharted Lost Legacy sold for $40 rather than the standard $60, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected to follow a similar path.

Spider-Man took around 40 hours to complete play of the game, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected to be significantly smaller.

