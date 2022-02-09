scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
New PS5 update to introduce upgraded Parties, voice commands

Beta participants will receive new updates that enable a voice command feature, a Game Base, and other UI improvements to their PlayStation 5 console.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: February 9, 2022 12:35:39 pm
playstation5 update voice commandNew PS5 update to introduce upgraded parties, voice commands. (Image credit: Sony)

Sony is rolling out its second software update for the PlayStation 5, bringing a voice command feature, Game Base, and some changes to the user interface. The update, which is scheduled to go live tomorrow also brings a voice command feature to the current and last-gen consoles.

Beta participants in the UK and US can preview a voice command feature, activated by “Hey, PlayStation!” to find and open games and applications, as well as control media playback on the Playstation 5. The accessibility feature is currently available in the English language only.

ps5 voice command Playstation 5 voice command feature (beta). (Image credit: Sony)

Same as previous betas, participants will receive a personalised invite to download the updates as they go live on either console. The much-requested party chat option will soon be included in both the PS5 and PS4, allowing players to open or close voice chat groups. An open part will be directly accessible to friends, letting them enter without an invite, while a close party is off-limits to anyone without an invite from the host.

Also Read: |New PlayStation x Discord integration lets users link accounts and share status
ps5 party chat, ps5 voice chat, Users will soon be able to adjust voice chat volume for individual members. (Image credit: Sony)

There are some visual indicators as well, helping you detect who was speaking and report/ban them from the call. One could also adjust the voice chat volume for individual members in the call, similar to Discord. Currently, the feature is only available between beta participants.

Sony is also adding a Game Base, or rather, the place where you can keep track of your friend activity. Users will be able to chat with others, add people to closed groups, and send images and other forms of media to members. A friend request Decline button is also on its way, letting you ward off those annoying notifications.

ps5 game base, ps5 home screen, Players will soon be able to add favourite games to the home screen for easy access. (Image credit: Sony)

The PlayStation 5 user interface will introduce a filter by genre option letting you pick games much faster. One could also paste up to 5 favourite titles to the home screen for easy access upon logging in.

Also Read: |Bloodborne finally comes to PC as a PSX demake

On the accessibility side, we could soon see a screen reader (text-to-speech) function being added for guidance through the console and is available in six additional languages – Russian, Arabic, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Polish, and Korean.

For players with unilateral hearing loss, sony is also introducing mono audio for headphones option, which essentially plays the same audio channel on both left and right earcups, instead of stereo or spatial 3D sounds. Other changes include visual updates to the trophy/achievement system, a share screen option, and checkmarks for enabled settings.

