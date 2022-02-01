New PlayStation x Discord integration lets users link accounts and share status

Following its official announcement in May 2021, Discord has now launched on the PlayStation ecosystem. Users can now connect to their Playstation Network account and share activity and game status with friends.

Discord confirmed via a blog post, “Starting today, we’re gradually rolling out the ability to link your PSN account from Discord and display your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 game activity in your user profile!” The feature has been available on Windows PC and Xbox for quite some time now and displays a “Playing a game” status below your username.

This is helpful for knowing if your friend is online, and adds a button that lets you instantly join their game – too convenient if it is a cross-platform title. The update is rolling out starting today on all platforms Discord is on: Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Android, and the web portal. The company has also been working on a new feature that allows one to easily switch between accounts.

The new Connections page on Discord. (Image credit: Discord)

To connect your PlayStation Network account to Discord, one has to head over to the User Settings > Connections, and click on the newly added Playstation icon. This opens a new pop-up browser window where you can enter your PSN credentials and log in.

Once connected, two new toggle options will appear on your Discord page, asking if you want to display the activity status on your profile.

The update is rolling out gradually, so it might take some time before the new icon appears on your Discord. Accounts based in the United States will receive the update within the end of the week, while other countries can start expecting it after that.