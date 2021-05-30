Nintendo Switch Pro: Coming in 2021, Everything we know so far

The new Nintendo Switch Pro could feature two USB 3.0 ports and an Ethernet port on the device. (Express Photo)

A new Nintendo Switch console, that is set to eventually replace the original Switch is set to launch later this year. The new handheld console is going to be more powerful, and also more expensive. Here’s what we know about the new Switch Pro so far.

DLSS support for higher resolutions

One of the biggest features of the new Switch Pro could be support for DLSS, a feature that Nvidia’s RTX Cards are known to implement. DLSS lets your machine run games at a lower resolution and then uses dedicated AI cores to improve visual quality, thus helping your card get the same performance by reducing resource consumption.

The feature currently works with only some PC games, including Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077, Fortnite, Monster Hunter World and some others. Currently, the Nintendo Switch uses a toned-down version of the Nvidia Tegra X1 SoC from 2015. Hence, most games run at resolutions below 1080p when docked and less than 720p when in portable mode.

Now, rumours suggest the new Switch Pro will come with DLSS support, as per a report by The Verge. While an RTX-like graphics chip with Tensor Core AI processors on a small device like the Switch sounds exciting, Nvidia hasn’t5 confirmed the feature yet. That said, support for DLSS will help newer and older games run better on the new Switch Pro.

USB 3.0, Ethernet port and Surface-style stand

The new Switch Pro could also feature a slightly wider rear end compared to the current generation model to include two USB 3.0 ports, suggests another report by Vandal. Further, the console may also come with an Ethernet port to directly plug in your network connection.

While the size of the new console is expected to be similar to that of the older Switch, the existing kickstand will reportedly be replaced by a flap-like stand similar to the one seen on the Microsoft Surface tablets. This will let the device be used for tabletop gaming.

Amazon Mexico lists new console, removes it soon after

Amazon Mexico recently put up a listing for the new Nintendo Switch Pro console and quickly took down the listing, but not before a few screenshots were taken. The listing had no details on pricing and neither did it include any details on a launch date. Check out the now-deleted listing below.

The new Nintendo Switch Pro is expected to launch around September this year, as per a Bloomberg report. The new console will be sold alongside the affordable Switch Lite and is expected to feature a 7-inch OLED display from Samsung and an Nvidia GPU with support for 4K output.