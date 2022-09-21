scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

New Iron Man game announced by EA and Marvel: Here’s what we know so far

EA's Motive Studio and Marvel recently announced that a single player Iron Man game is indeed underway.

Iron ManThe new Iron Man is still in pre-production stage. (Image Source: Marvel)

In June this year, the rumour mill speculated that Electronic Arts (EA) and Marvel were in talks to develop a new Iron Man game. Now, Marvel has confirmed in a blog post that an Iron Man game is indeed under development.

Marvel Games will be teaming up with Motive Studios to develop a single-player third-person action-adventure Iron Man game. While the title is still in its early stages of development, Marvel said that the game will have an original narrative that will give players insight into “the rich history of Iron Man, channelling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark.”

The Montreal-based Motive Studio will be led by Olivier Proulx, who has earlier worked on titles like Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy. He went on to say in the blog post, “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

Also Read |Five sci-fi games you can play on your Android smartphone and iPhone

With the game in the pre-production stage, it looks like Motive Studio is still finding people for its creative team. The blog post goes on to say that this is the first collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts and that the two will likely work on more games in the near future. Currently, there is no information on when the Iron Man game will be launched.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

Also, the rumour mill has it that a single-player open-world Black Panther game is under development and it would launch sometime after Iron Man.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 11:52:53 am
Next Story

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena moves HC to seek nod for Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement