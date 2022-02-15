New Hitman mobile game coming in March

Following its official reveal at E3 last year, Square Enix has confirmed that a new Hitman mobile game is launching on March 3, 2022. Dubbed ‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows,’ the title is now up for pre-registration through the official website and Google Play Store.

Unlike the previous Hitman Sniper game, Shadows is a purely free-to-play experience, putting players in the shoes of six new assassins; codenamed: Initiative 426. The plot revolves around the disappearance of the iconic bald-headed killer, Agent 47’s disappearance, following which ICA head Diana Burnwood initiates these new agents to prevent an oncoming global threat.

However, the gameplay seems similar to what we saw in the previous iteration, where players are tasked with eliminating high-profile targets from afar, using a sniper rifle.

At the start of each round, you can pick a choice of agent and using their unique skills find creative ways to kill them one by one without being spotted. Timing your shots is a great way to prevent bodies from being discovered, as they get dropped into bushes or garbage bins.

Same as before, bullet sounds can be used as a distraction for luring targets into a specific area or they can be poisoned for instant death. According to the Google Play page, there is an online PvP (player vs player) game mode as well, but it does not mention the number of maps, which was the prime concern in the first game, leading to repetitive gameplay.

Pre-registering for the game grants exclusive rewards at launch, albeit with limited spots. Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will be out on Android and iOS devices.