New Forspoken gameplay reveals enemy details

Square Enix has revealed new gameplay footage for their upcoming magic-based role-playing game, Forspoken. The game was delayed to October 11, 2022, from its initial May window, in an effort to optimise it.

The raw PS5 footage comes courtesy of Game Informer, touching upon the enemies that stand in the way of protagonist Frey Holland’s goal of saving Athia. The gameplay is set in a much later stage, where a mysterious blight has mutated humans and animals of the land into zombie-esque creatures. Enemies have different physical features depending on what tier they fall into, where the higher difficulty/tier is indicated by a golden tint.

Unlike the initial gameplay that was revealed last year, the enemies seem to be more reactive to the attacks and are no longer single-minded. The poor reception, at the time, urged the studio to take down the video as a whole – with prime criticisms being the laggy performance, odd textures, and the general world aspects which looked empty.

There is some improvement this time, though the abundance of magic particles on-screen might take a heavy toll on performance, especially during fight sequences. It could also lead to a poor video recording and streaming experience, owing to bad bitrate, causing the video to look scrambled.

The video also reveals one of the mini-bosses, halting our progress into the next region. Named Prime Arbiter, the enemy relies on a barrage of chain and sword attacks to inflict damage, in addition to its fire-based elementals.

The protagonist, Frey is also equipped with some spells, letting her summon explosive earth elements, conjure incendiary staffs, and shoot green-coloured poison darts at incoming hordes. A water bending ability, akin to the cartoon show ‘Avatar’ is included as well, which is great at containing the aforementioned mini-boss.

Forspoken launches on the PlayStation 5 and Windows PC on October 11, 2022.