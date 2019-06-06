Zynga’s Tiny Royale game launches exclusively on Snapchat

Zynga the popular mini-game developer behind games like Farmville, has launched its new battle royale game, dubbed Tiny Royale. The game is exclusive to the recently launched Snap Inc’s gaming platform, Snap Games.

With Tiny Royale, Zynga aims to bring the popular battle royale gaming format seen in games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Mobile to the Snap Games platform. To recall, Snap Inc showcased the game at the launch of its Snap Games platform earlier this year.

In Tiny Royale players can choose custom characters and play with friends or battle alone. The matches are much faster compared to other battle royale games and last only for two minutes. During the game, players have to gather supplies and battle other players to win.

At a time up to 30 players can battle in teams of up to four people. Just like other battle royale games the maps also keep shrinking in size with the time. The game ends when there is one player or team left standing.

The game is built upon the PlayCanvas game engine just like most other Snap Games. Users can play the game through the Snapchat messaging feature and just like other battle royale games use text and voice-based communications during the gameplay.

Zynga has announced that later this year they will be launching a new ranked matchmaking feature, dubbed Tiny Royale Leagues. In this players will be placed into groups of 100, broken out into 20 tiers. Playing the game players can climb up in rankings and earn trophies and rewards.