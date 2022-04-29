Netlfix to expand its gaming catalogue upto 50 titles by the end of 2022: Report

Netflix is planning to expand its gaming catalogue by adding new games. Currently, 17 titles are available. However, a new report by The Washington Post says that the company aims to grow that list to nearly 50 games. Netflix games run on on Android and iOS devices for free. To play a game on the streaming platform, users need to have an active subscription to Netflix. As of now, you don’t have to buy them and these games come with no ads or in-app purchases.

This comes at a time when Netflix said that led by the war in Ukraine that triggered a suspension of services in Russia, rising inflation, fierce competition, and some Covid-related disruptions have contributed to the loss of some 2,00,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this calendar year.

The current situation is the opposite of an earlier forecast by the Netflix, when it said it would add 2.5 million subscribers during the period. According to a report by Washington Post, Netflix’s bets on gaming is a strong indication that the company is looking beyond video streaming to keep its business running.

Last week, Netflix also announced launching a mobile game and TV series from the same franchise, building on the popular Exploding Kittens card game. It will launch on Netflix in May, followed by an adult animated comedy series coming in 2023.

“The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix,” said Mike Moon, Netflix Head of Adult Animation. “And we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century. Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise and we are so fortunate to be working with this incredible team”

Meanwhile, in November 2021, the OTT platform introduced 5 gaming titles, including Stranger Things, Into the Dead 2: Unleashed, Asphalt Xtreme, Card Blast, Dungeon Dwarves, Knittens, and Stranger Things: 1984 among others to its Games catalogue.