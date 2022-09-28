Netflix launches game handles for its games: All you need to know

Netflix launched games on the streaming platform as a feature to set itself apart from rivals. The platform is now adding more elements to its gaming wing, in order to help members get a better, more customised experience. The latest feature to come to Netflix Games is support for gaming handles.

Gaming handles are essentially nicknames that help identify gamers, especially on leaderboards and during multiplayer sessions. By bringing the ability to create a unique gaming handle, Netflix members can now enjoy a more personal experience. The feature will also help Netflix gamers to find friends on leaderboards.

How to create a Netflix Gaming handle?

To create a Netflix Gaming handle for yourself, you can go to the Netflix app on Android and navigate to the games section. In here, you will see a banner that says “Create your Netflix game handle.” Tap on it to proceed. On iPhones, users can go to the Netflix app and download Lucky Luna or Rival Pirates to get an option to set up a handle.

The platform also launched a few new games today, including Spongebob: Get Cooking, a culinary adventure based on the series, and Desta: The Memories Between.

Netflix Games have, as per reports, not been the most popular aspect of the streaming platform, but the company still has big plans for its gaming wing. While no more details have been revealed for the Future of Netflix Games just yet, the company has partnered with Ubisoft to bring three exclusive titles to the platform.