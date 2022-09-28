scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Netflix launches game handles for its games: All you need to know

Netflix gaming handles will allow users to find their friends and see them on leaderboards.

netflix, netflix gaming, netflix games, netflix news,Here's how you can set your own Netflix Games handle. (Image Source: Netflix)

Netflix launched games on the streaming platform as a feature to set itself apart from rivals. The platform is now adding more elements to its gaming wing, in order to help members get a better, more customised experience. The latest feature to come to Netflix Games is support for gaming handles.

Gaming handles are essentially nicknames that help identify gamers, especially on leaderboards and during multiplayer sessions. By bringing the ability to create a unique gaming handle, Netflix members can now enjoy a more personal experience. The feature will also help Netflix gamers to find friends on leaderboards.

How to create a Netflix Gaming handle?

To create a Netflix Gaming handle for yourself, you can go to the Netflix app on Android and navigate to the games section. In here, you will see a banner that says “Create your Netflix game handle.” Tap on it to proceed. On iPhones, users can go to the Netflix app and download Lucky Luna or Rival Pirates to get an option to set up a handle.

Also Read |Netflix tips and tricks: How to manage your account better

The platform also launched a few new games today, including Spongebob: Get Cooking, a culinary adventure based on the series, and Desta: The Memories Between.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...Premium
Catching up with the mega fauna in Africa on the translocation of the che...
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...

Netflix Games have, as per reports, not been the most popular aspect of the streaming platform, but the company still has big plans for its gaming wing. While no more details have been revealed for the Future of Netflix Games just yet, the company has partnered with Ubisoft to bring three exclusive titles to the platform.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 03:43:51 pm
Next Story

White House gains partners to end US hunger within a decade

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement