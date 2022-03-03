Netflix is acquiring Next Games for €65 million

Netflix is acquiring mobile game developer Next Games for €65 million, in an attempt to expand its games library. The studio has previously developed titles based on Netflix’s biggest properties such as Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales and two ‘The Walking Dead’ games.

Founded in 2013, Next Games is the first publicly listed mobile game developer in Finland, specialising in popular entertainment franchises like books or television shows. The deal is being fulfilled as an all-cash share purchase, where each holder receives €2.1. The entire transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

“Next Games has a seasoned management team, strong track record with mobile games based on entertainment franchises, and solid operational capabilities,” said Michael Verdu, Vice President of Games at Netflix.

“We are excited for Next Games to join Netflix as a core studio in a strategic region and key talent market, expanding our internal game studio capabilities. While we’re just getting started in games, I am confident that together with Next Games we will be able to build a portfolio of world-class games that will delight our members around the world.”

Netflix has not clarified what kind of projects Next Games will be working on, though it has confirmed that none of the titles will feature any advertisements or in-app purchases. All games will be available to paying subscribers, and therefore, will receive similar treatment as their video streaming section.

Netflix forayed into video games back in November 2021, when they introduced a dedicated row and tab, where mobile users could play select games. The catalogue, at the time, only consisted of 5 titles, and has since partnered with major studios such as Riot Games to bring League of Legends: Hextech Mayhem and a bunch of other indies to the platform.