Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Need for Speed Unbound trailer, release date revealed: What we know so far

Need for Speed Unbound focuses on single player campaign and revolves around illegal street racing.

NFS UnboundNFS Unbound will be launched on December 2. (Image Source: Steam)

Electronic Arts have finally unveiled the latest installment in the popular Need for Speed franchise. Available on the current generation of consoles and PC, Need for Speed Unbound will be launched on December 2 this year.

The latest Need for Speed is being developed by Criterion Games, the same studio that brought us games like NFS: Heat, NFS: Hot Pursuit Remastered and NFS: Most Wanted.

As it turns out, Need for Speed Unbound marks the return of the Need for Speed franchise back to the world of illegal street racing with a focus on a single-player campaign and a plot. The gameplay style appears to be similar to the Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), taking inspiration from the cop chases from Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010). We also also see a new cel-shaded animation style that brings a fresh visual twist to the series.

The game puts the player in the shoes of a driver who wants to win the grand street racing challenge with the game taking place in the city of Lakeshore. And as is the case with every Need for Speed game, Unbound will bring lots of new cars and customisation options like vinyls, paint options, lights, body customisation and much more.

The game will feature cars from companies like Acura, Aston Martin, BMW, Chevrolet, Ferrari, Ford, Honda, Lamborghini, Nissan, Mazda, McLaren, Lotus, Mercedez, Porsche, Volvo, Volkswagen, Subaru and more.

Also, the popular rapper A$AP Rocky will also be a part of the game and bring his own custom black and white custom Mercedes 190E.

Pre-ordering the game will give players access to exclusive content like driving effect, banner artwork and stickers, license plate and $150,000 in the bank for multiplayer mode. Need for Speed Unbound is available for pre-purchase on Steam with the standard edition priced at Rs 3,499.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 12:36:11 pm
