MPL Rogue Heist is another battle royale game that aims to fill the void left by PUBG Mobile in India

MPL Rogue Heist is already available on PCs via Steam and till date has had a decent run with good reviews. (Image: Rouge Heist)

With the nationwide ban implemented on PUBG Mobile, it has left a huge hole in the mobile gaming industry, which games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Garena Free Fire and more are trying to fill. Many Indian game studios are also hard at work to develop an Indian alternative for the game like FAU-G by n-core games. One such game is MPL Rogue Heist, which is now available on the Google Play Store in an Early Access Preview.

MPL Rogue Heist is already available on PCs via Steam and till date has had a decent run with good reviews. Now the game is being ported to mobile. The game consists of two teams pitted against each other, competing for kills and objectives. The game also consists of a variety of modes: Brawl, Heist and more.

To recall, PUBG was also first released for PC via Steam and it became the most popular game on the platform within a few days of launch. The game is priced around Rs 1,000 on PC. After its initial popularity, the game got ported on to Android and then to iOS.

The mobile version of the game is still under development and has been made available to only a select number of gamers with the Google Play Store’s Early Access programme, to get feedback from the tester players and iron out all the kinks in the game before the actual release.

The game currently has three modes: Heist, Brawl and Gang War. Under the heist mode, players are divided into two teams and have to battle each other while at the same time completing a series of tasks. In the Brawl mode is a battle royale mode, where all the players are left alone and have to fight to become the last man standing and win the match. Lastly, the Gang War mode allows players to compete for kills in a timed match.

