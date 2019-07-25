Mortal Kombat 11 Review: Where fighting, brutality and fatality is a running theme

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One.

With Mortal Kombat 11 NetherRealm Studios is providing users with its take on time travel. The most interesting part of this game is its villain ‘Kronika’, who is running around in time and rewriting the history of our characters.

Though Mortal Kombat has never had a definitive story, recent versions of the game come with a story mode in-built. Due to Kronika in the story mode, characters are now getting erased and also rewritten. This is also causing characters to collide with their past selves, which is causing them to change.

You can now play multiplayer battles, battle for survival through towers, play the story mode, play the ‘Krypt’ mode unlocking new things and ‘Kustoize’ your characters.

Has NetherRealm Studios has been able to put out another mega-hit in the form of Mortal Kombat 11 or are you better of just skipping it?

With Mortal Kombat 11 nothing that has happened in the past games matters at all, due to all of the chaos and conflict being caused by Kronika. Unlike the earlier Mortal Kombat games, where you just had to fight, here combat is weaved into a number of cutscenes, which include well-choreographed action.

The game comes with comprehensive tutorials and practice functions for players to have a better gaming experience. While at the same time it also provides users with a unique cinematic experience thanks to such good graphics.

The best part of the game is its graphics, it is really amazing to look at all of the characters fatalities. Attacks look realistic with skulls cracking, bones breaking and spikes being driven through other characters bodies.

Fatalities might be the best moves a player wants to trigger, however, you can’t perform any in the story mode. This makes a bit of sense as fatalities are final killing moves and the characters aren’t really dying in the story mode. But then again they are really fun to perform. To please people like me who like an interesting killing blow with a number of moves and intricacies the developers have added a new feature in the game’s story mode dubbed Lethal Blow, which is quite similar to fatality blows.

I was most frustrated when I got to know that the story mode only unlocks one character, Frost. Though she is really fun to play with and has some really interesting moves, only one character being unlocked is just a letdown. I remember playing the story mode of earlier games just to defeat the bosses and unlock them.

Another frustrating thing that I found about the game was that every time you wanted to unlock a character’s second fatality you needed to do so by spending Koins, which you needed to earn by playing the Krypt mode or by playing in the towers. If you make it your life’s goal to unlock all fatalities, you are really going to have a boring life. I got bored after just unlocking seven.

All cons aside, Mortal Kombat 11 is still a game that you can play for hours without feeling tired or bored, whether it be alone or with friends. It is also a game that will pull you inside and not let you work, which is also the reason this review got delayed so much.

Even when you have finished the whole story mode, unlocked a number of fatalities and Frost. You will still have fun playing it occasionally when a friend comes in or even just playing a random fight.

Some might even complain that the game has a lot of complex combo mechanics, which are difficult to get hold off. To them, I would like to say take god’s name and turn your button masher mode on.

Mortal Kombat 11 Review: Verdict

Now for the final questions: should you purchase this game? That’s a 80 per cent yes. The game is not just a sequel for fans but is a gateway for getting players hooked to the fighting game genre. Making warriors brutally beat each other with blood and gore looks and feel very amazing and also acts as a stress buster. If you are in it for an interesting storyline that keeps you hooked this is the game.

But if you like to complete a game to its fullest by unlocking all fatalities, this might get boring and is the only reason I would not recommend it. If that is not the case get the game now and thank me later.