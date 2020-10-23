PUBG Corp hiring in India: Is PUBG Mobile ban going to be lifted?

The listing also states that the candidate is also being hired to handle the company's MMORPG, TERA. (Screenshot)

PUBG Corporation has listed a job opening in India for an associate-level manager via LinkedIn. The new job listed is titled “Corporate Development Division Manager” who will help the company develop an overall strategy for mergers, acquisitions and investments with a focus on the Indian market. The job role also requires the candidate to help the company in setting up the process for PUBG India with instructions from PUBG Corporation’s parent company Krafton.

The listing also states that the candidate is also being hired to handle the company’s MMORPG, TERA. It also states that the work location is yet to be set up, due to which the employee will have to for from home during the initial time. Considering the current situation with COVID-19, the position will stay work from home for a long time.

This is the only job listing posted by PUBG in India. However, if the job is for a Corporate Development Division Manager, it means that a new team will be developed after the right candidate is hired.

This new job listing has created the buzz that this could mean that the company is looking to bring back its popular game, PUBG Mobile, to India. This could be the case, considering that there are many reports stating that PUBG Corporation is looking to partner with an Indian company like Reliance Jio or Airtel, to relaunch the game in the country. However, the job listing does not provide us with much detail, and could just be to expand the game’s PC and console versions popularity.

To recall, the government of India, a few months ago, banned PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite and 116 other apps in the country under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The government stated that the app is engaged in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of the country.

Soon after this, PUBG Corporation announced that it has revoked distribution rights for the game in India from Tencent and will be publishing it on its own in the country. However, the game continues to remain banned in the country.

