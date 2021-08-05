10 highly-anticipated mobile games: Here’s what’s coming in 2021

A still from Apex Legends Mobile, one of the many mobile games yet to get a public release date. (Image Source: Google Play Store)

With a lot of people shifting to smartphones for casual gaming, many video games, including standalone titles and new titles from franchises we love are set to come to smartphones in the near future. These include games like Pokemon Unite, Battlefield Mobile and Hitman: Sniper Assassin.

Here are 10 popular games coming to smartphones and all you need to know about them.

Apex Legends Mobile

Another battle royale game coming to the smaller screen, Electronic Art’s Apex Legends Mobile will be a smartphone port of the popular shooting title on PC. However, no further information on the game is available yet. The game is expected to carry over its ‘shooting meets Sci-Fi’ gameplay over to both Android and iOS.

Hitman Sniper Assassin

Square Enix is planning a new mobile title that will follow its popular Hitman Sniper series on Android and iOS. The new game, called Hitman: Sniper Assassins is expected to be a prequel to the original game, and will require players to use Agent 47’s biggest strengths, strategy, technique and stealth to take targets out.

Valorant Mobile

Another popular battle royale game coming to phones from PCs is the Valorant series. Coming to both Android and iOS, Valorant Mobile is expected to bring the same fast-paced combat experience including weapons as well as the special abilities of the game’s ‘Agents’. Popular amongst eSports Enthusiasts, Valorant Mobile is likely to later have tournaments of its own.

Battlefield Mobile

One of the most awaited mobile games, Battlefield Mobile is expected to be a project of both Electronic Arts and DICE. The new game is set to come to both Android and iOS and will likely feature a similar open-style combat mechanism like the Battlefield PC titles. Although an exact launch date is not set, the game is said to arrive sometime in 2022.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Riot Games’ League of Legends: Wild Rift is set to bring well-known characters from the LoL series to mobile and will let players indulge in the standard 5v5 game mode, in addition to other modes. The game has reportedly already made it to closed betas and leaks have pointed to the inclusion of the Rune system and other details. Wild Rift will be coming to Android, iOS as well as PS4 and Xbox One.

Tomb Raider Reloaded

Square Enix is also set to launch a new mobile game in the Tomb Raider series with Tomb Raider” Reloaded. Square Enix London has partnered with Emerald City Games to make the new game and the action-arcade title will already has a short teaser trailer. It is expected to arrive on both Android and iOS later this year.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is expected to be a new free-to-play battle royale game with fast combat, magic and weapons. New story elements around the founding of the elite super-soldier group Soldier are also expected to be a part of the game, which is set to come to both Android and iOS.

Pokemon Unite

Pokemon Unite is set to be a 5v5 MOBA genre title which will be made by The Pokemon Company and Tencent Games’ TiMi Studios. The game is set to be a cross-platform release which will allow Android, iOS and Nintendo Switch players to play with each other. Players will play with teammates, try to catch new Pokemon and evolve their Pokemon too. Pokemon Unite is already available on the Switch.

Diablo Immortal

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo Immortal is a role-playing game that will come to both Android and iOS. Set in the Diablo universe, the strategy game will include quests for players like raiding dungeons and fighting evil. This game too is set to come to both Android and iOS platforms.

Castlevania Moonlight Rhapsody

Konami’s Castlevania franchise is set to launch a new mobile game called Castlevania: Moonlight Rhapsody which will take place in the mid-19th century, about a hundred years since Alucard and Richter Belmont defeated Dracula and destroyed Castlevania. The game is set to come to both Android and iOS devices.