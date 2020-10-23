Should Minecraft players worry as Microsoft decides to change log in policy?

Microsoft will be sending out emails to registered players in batches over the coming months with instructions on how to migrate their account. (Image: Minecraft)

Microsoft via the Minecraft blog has announced that from 2021, all players who own the original version of the game and do not switch to a Microsoft account will be unable to play. This is a major change in terms of the logging in policy for the original version, considering it did not change even when Microsoft purchased it back in 2014.

To recall, the game was available in two editions: Minecraft: Java Edition, which used Mojang accounts to log in and the Minecraft: Bedrock Edition for consoles and the Windows Store, which used Microsoft accounts to log in. This change will allow players to use their Microsoft accounts to log in, but it will not allow crossplay between the two versions.

The blog post states that the players migrating will not lose any information. It states that this change is being implemented to offer two-factor authentication (2FA), parental controls, the ability to block chats and invitations, and other safety features previously only available in the Bedrock Edition.

Microsoft will be sending out emails to registered players in batches over the coming months with instructions on how to migrate their account. They will also get to see a notification on their profile page for the same.

One of the biggest issues that the Java Edition players are going to face is the risk of losing their username. When the switch happens and if someone is already using the username or if it does not meet with Microsoft’s requirements then the player will have to choose a different username for themselves. A problem that the players changing their usernames will now face will be that they will have a lot fewer options left from them to choose from, considering that the console players have had a lead of almost eight years to grab those usernames.

