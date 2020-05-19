Minecraft: We bet you didn’t know these facts

Minecraft was developed by the game developer, Mojang Studios back in 2009. (Image: Microsoft) Minecraft was developed by the game developer, Mojang Studios back in 2009. (Image: Microsoft)

It has been 11 years since the first Minecraft alpha build was released and now the game has managed to become the best selling game of all time with over 200 million copies sold. Microsoft claims the game currently has over 126 million monthly active users. It has detailed, that it saw a surge of 25 per cent new players in April with a 40 per cent spike in multiplayer sessions. To recall, Microsoft revealed the game had surpassed 100 million sales back in 2016.

Today we are going to tell you about five things that you might not have known about Minecraft:

1. Minecraft was developed by Mojang Studios back in 2009. It was an instant hit at launch and caught the eye of many. In 2014 (around six years since launch), the game studio was purchased by Microsoft for a total of $2.5 billion in September 2014. At the time, the company had sold over 50 million copies of Minecraft on all the platforms it was available on.

2. Minecraft was started as a small bedroom project, being distributed via a Java applet on a web forum. Its founder Markus Persson, who is also known as Notch in the gaming community, did not believe that the game would do well. However, it exploded soon after being uploaded on the forum as it caught the eyes of many indie gaming enthusiasts who liked the game’s building concept.

Also Read: Five free addictive Nintendo Switch games you should try

3. Persson was not a part of the $2.5-billion acquisition deal. This is not because Microsoft did not want to take him. Instead, he did not want to come on board as he did not want the “responsibility of owning a company of such global significance.” During the acquisition, he said the “pressure of owning Minecraft became too much for him to handle.”

4. The gaming community is huge on YouTube, but it is segmented into various games. People only come to watch content about a single game and then leave. YouTube in its Rewind 2019 video revealed viewership stats for the biggest games. Grand Theft Auto videos had 40 billion views in 2019 and Fortnite had over 60.9 billion views in 2019. Dwarfing both of these and taking the top spot were Minecraft videos with over 100.2 billion views.

Also Read: GTA 5 free for PC: Everything you need to know

5. Microsoft has never confirmed this, but many reports suggest the reason why it bought Minecraft was to boost the sales of its Windows Phone platform. The game was extremely popular on iOS and Android, but there was no variant of it on the Windows Store. Microsoft was looking to develop one for the platform, which would in turn help drive the sales up. Minecraft Pocket Edition did release in December 2014, but was not much help for driving up sales, considering the fate of Windows Mobile.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd