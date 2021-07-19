Minecraft adds Minions to the game with new DLC: Here’s what’s new

The new Minecraft DLC brings popular characters including Gru and the minions to the game. (Image Source: Minecraft)

Minecraft has joined forces with the Despicable Me franchise and will soon be bringing the popular Minions to the game. The new DLC (Downloadable Content) pack for Minions will be available in the Minecraft Marketplace. Players who install the DLC will see a lot of the cute little yellow monsters across Minecraft. Here’s what’s included in the DLC.

With the Minions DLC, players can assist Despicable Me character Gru in defeating some of the franchise’s villains with assistance from the minions. Users will also see a new Adventure Mode that lets you take on the Vicious 6. T he DLC will also include over 29 skins to choose from.

Other popular characters from the series including El Macho and Vector are also in the new DLC. The DLC is part of the lead up the latest movie in the franchise – Minions: The Rise of Gru which is set to hit theaters on July 1, 2022.

This isn’t the first time new franchises have collaborated with Minecraft. The Mario series, Sonic The Hedgehog and Star Wars characters have all been a part of the block-universe. However, with Minions being some of the most loved animated characters for years now, it was about time the yellow monsters came to the franchise.

No Minions on Minecraft mobile

The Minions DLC is only for the Minecraft Bedrock edition, which is the one that runs on Windows the platform. The Minecraft Java Edition, which is the one we see on iOS and Android doesn’t have access to the DLC yet. If you want to try out the game, Minecraft is available as a free trial for Windows 10 users for 90 minutes before users must pay for the full version.