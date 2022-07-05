scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Minecraft adds in-game tribute to popular YouTuber Technoblade

Minecraft updated the game with a new splash-screen that honours YouTuber and Minecraft streamer Technoblade, who recently passed away due to cancer.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
July 5, 2022 10:29:39 am
technoblade, minecraft, minecraft technoblade tribute,Technoblade, also known by his nickname Alex, was just 23 when he past away recently. (Image Source: Twitter)

Minecraft was recently updated to feature a new tribute to popular YouTube creator and streamer Technoblade, who recently passed away.

The game’s tribute to the creator adds a new crowned pig to the game’s splash screen, which was also the creator’s YouTube channel icon. Check out the new splash screen in the tweet below.

The game’s original splash screen also featured the pig in that spot, but it had no crown before. While Minecraft has not directly acknowledged the new splash screen change just yet, the game did tweet via its official handle mourning the loss of the popular creator recently.

Also known by his name Alex, Technoblade had amassed over 13 million followers on YouTube and was 23 when he passed away due to cancer, a news that was made official by his family members via the channel.

Tributes to the Technoblade had been pouring in from other streamers and members of the Minecraft creator community since the video of his family was released on July 1. Titled ‘so long nerds’, the six and a half minute video has since had over 56 million views.

Also Read |Technoblade, Minecraft YouTuber and streamer, passes away at 23

Technoblade had revealed back in August last year that he was battling cancer and in a subsequent fundraising video posted in February, the creator also explained that he underwent chemotherapy, radiation therapy and a limb salvage operation after a painful tumor was developed in his right arm.

“Thank you all for supporting my content over the years,” read a farewell message by the creator, narrated by his father in the video. “If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time as those were the happiest years of my life,” it added.

