Mina the Hollower sells 300,000 copies in 3 days, giving boost to indie gaming studios

Independent game studio Yacht Club Games has recorded an early success with Mina the Hollower, which sold 300,000 copies worldwide in three days. Released on May 29 across PC and consoles, including Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Steam, Mina the Hollower quickly attracted attention from both players and critics.

The game follows Mina, who travels to the mysterious Tenebrous Isle to investigate the collapse of a powerful energy network. Players explore a gothic world filled with monsters, secrets, and interconnected environments, while a burrowing machine allows Mina to move underground, adding new possibilities for exploration and combat. Visually, the title draws inspiration from classic handheld games while incorporating modern gameplay features and quality-of-life improvements.

According to a Bloomberg report, the strong launch performance has provided a measure of relief for Yacht Club Games, which has previously described the title as a crucial project for the studio’s future. Sean Velasco, the company’s co-founder and director, told Bloomberg that the sales milestone means the studio can continue operating without seeking outside investment or making significant reductions to its workforce.

The game’s success comes after a lengthy and financially demanding development cycle. Announced in 2022 alongside a Kickstarter campaign that raised over $1 million, Mina the Hollower ultimately spent more than six years in development and was delayed in late 2025 for additional polish. Yacht Club Games also paused work on a second project, a 3D version of Shovel Knight, and used much of its capital to complete the title.

Earlier reports had highlighted the financial stakes involved. Yacht Club executives described the game as a ‘make-or-break’ moment for the company. At the time, Velasco said the approximately 15-person studio was depending heavily on the title’s commercial performance to secure its future.

Velasco suggested that sales of 5,00,000 copies would place the company in a strong position, while 2,00,000 copies would still be considered a successful outcome. Lower sales, however, were viewed as a potential challenge for the studio’s long-term sustainability.

Despite the strong early momentum, Velasco indicated that expectations remain high. In comments shared with Bloomberg, he noted that while the title has become the best-reviewed game of 2026, he had hoped its sales pace would be even stronger.

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The performance of Mina the Hollower also reflects broader conditions within the gaming industry, where developers are competing in an increasingly crowded market. In addition to rival new releases, many studios face pressure from long-running live-service games that retain players for extended periods.

Even so, the early response to Mina the Hollower represents a positive sign for Yacht Club Games as it seeks to maintain momentum following one of the studio’s most ambitious and high-risk projects to date.

(This article has been curated by Shivani P Menon, who is an intern with The Indian Express)