Microsoft’s disk-free Xbox One S is real, coming in May for $250

Microsoft has launched a disc-less version of its Xbox One S gaming console, dubbed Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. It is priced at $249.99 (or approx Rs 17,300) and will be made available in the US starting May 7.

The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition does not sport a 4K Blu-ray drive, which means you will have to get all your games digitally, via the company’s Xbox store.

The device features the same specifications as the normal Xbox One S, except for the missing disk reader. The device comes with a 1TB internal HDD and a free trial of the company’s own Xbox Game Pass service.

The console will come bundled with a wireless Xbox One controller, a trial to Xbox Game Pass and digital codes for three games, which include Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Sea of Thieves.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition supports gaming at 1080p resolution with high dynamic range (HDR). It also supports 4K HDR video playback over downloads and streaming. Other features include FreeSync variable refresh rates (VRR), Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

This launch comes on the heels of the E3 gaming convention, where the company is expected to showcase its next-generation gaming console, which is slated to have an early 2020 launch. If this is the direction that Microsoft is going to take, the next-generation Xbox might also be a disc-less, all digital console.