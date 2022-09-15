scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Microsoft’s $69 billion Activision deal in UK’s crosshairs

The Competition and Markets Authority said it decided to kickstart a longer review after Microsoft turned down the chance to offer remedies to address its concerns.

The move was expected after the CMA previously flagged concerns the Microsoft-Activision deal could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the gaming console

Microsoft Corp.’s planned $69 billion purchase of computer games developer Activision Blizzard Inc. faces an in-depth probe in the UK after regulators said the deal could hamper competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it decided to kickstart a longer review after Microsoft turned down the chance to offer remedies to address its concerns.

“Microsoft informed the CMA that it would not offer such undertakings,” the regulator said in its decision.

Also Read |UK probes Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of Activision

The move was expected after the CMA previously flagged concerns the deal could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the gaming console, subscription and cloud markets. The regulator now has until March 1 to come to a final decision.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita SinghPremium
‘Photographing is a form of friendship’: Dayanita Singh
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...Premium
Donald Trump, Mar-a-Lago raids, and previous cases of missing classified ...
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...Premium
In Congress, some fear state units passing resolution in favour of Gandhi...
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earningsPremium
Tale of women workers: Rapid exit from workforce, sliding earnings

The combination with Activision — which owns some of the most popular franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Guitar Hero — will make Microsoft the world’s third-largest gaming company and boost the Xbox maker’s roster of titles for its Game Pass subscribers.

“We’re ready to work with the CMA on next steps and address any of its concerns,” Brad Smith, Microsoft president and vice chair, said in a Sept. 1 statement.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 05:41:14 pm
Next Story

Xi and Putin meet for first time since invasion of Ukraine

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 15: Latest News
Advertisement