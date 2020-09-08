Microsoft Xbox Series X, Series S release date and price reportedly ‘leaked’

Microsoft's next gen console will come in two models - the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Image credit: @_h0x0d_)

Microsoft plans to launch the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, 2020, priced at US$499 (around Rs 36,693) and US$299 (around Rs 21,986) respectively. In addition, for the first time, the design of the Xbox Series S has been revealed.

As per sources close to the WindowsCentral, the flagship Xbox Series X will cost $499 with a $35-per-month Xbox All Access financing option. The entry-level, Xbox Series S, will cost $299, and will have a $25 per month Xbox All Access financing option. Both consoles will go on sale on November 10. The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft is planning for a global rollout of the two new consoles.

Microsoft has already confirmed a lot of details about the Xbox Series X. But the company has maintained a pin drop silence on the entry-level Xbox Series S, previously codenamed Lockhart. The leaked $299 price tag of the Xbox Series S shows the business strategy behind the cheaper, next-generation Xbox. The Xbox Series S is said to include 7.5GB of usable RAM, 4 teraflops of GPU performance, and will run only at 1080p. The console will reportedly lack a disk drive.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X will be Microsoft’s “fastest and most powerful console ever.” The console will feature 4K graphics running at 60 frames per second with the graphics reaching up to 120fps. The Xbox Series X will feature a new solid-state drive that will “virtually eliminate load times and bring players into their gaming worlds faster than ever before.”

The company has been slowly and gradually revealing more details about the next-gen Xbox console. Microsoft will reportedly hold a press event to reveal the official price and release date of the two consoles.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will compete with Sony’s PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. The latter console will be disk-less and will reportedly come at a cheaper price. Experts say the PS5 will reportedly retail between $400 and $500.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd