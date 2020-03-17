Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X specifications, here are the details

The device will be able to run 4K graphics at 60 to 120 frames per second (fps), which will help the game developers provide consumers with better fps games without facing the issue of screen tearing. The device will be able to run 4K graphics at 60 to 120 frames per second (fps), which will help the game developers provide consumers with better fps games without facing the issue of screen tearing.

Microsoft has finally released the technical specifications for its next generation gaming console, the Xbox Series X in a blog post on its official website. The console will launch later this year during the holiday season. However, according to reports the launch might be delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, which is likely to affect supply chain and manufacturing.

According to the blog post, the Xbox Series X will be able to run 4K graphics at 60 to 120 frames per second (fps), which will help the game developers provide consumers with better fps games without facing the issue of screen tearing. Current generation gaming consoles can only provide gamers with the highest resolution of 4K at 60fps.

It is also getting an upgraded graphics card and processor providing it with a leg over the current generation gaming consoles. The company has used a custom-designed processor, which is powered by an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2-class GPU. This custom CPU and GPU along with a next generation DirectX ecosystem will help the industry move forward according to the company.

Xbox Series X will come with 1TB of storage just like its predecessor, the Xbox One X. But the drive speed has been upgraded by a lot to improve the load times that games will take. To explain why this was done, Xbox’s senior communications manager Will Tuttle wrote in the blog post, that “most of us want to be able to instantly jump into an experience or return right to where we left off.”

Apart from this, the device will come with a 16GB GDDR6 RAM with a 320b bus, that will allow speeds of up to 4.8GB per second. And have a memory bandwidth of up to 560GB per second. To put these numbers into perspective, the games will load as smoothly as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End on the PS4.

Another benefit that the Xbox Series X gamers will enjoy over the current generation gamers is the hardware accelerated raytracing, which will allow the console to have a massive boost in the GPU performance. It will also help in improving the look of the games, making them look much smoother and realistic.

To improve the overall speeds of the console, the company has added its own Xbox Velocity Architecture to the console. According to the company, it allows 100GB of game assets to be instantly accessible by the developer, which in turn helps the console create an effective multiplier on physical memory, hence improving the speed of the console.

In the post, Microsoft also stated that the Series X console will come with compatibility for older generation games. This has been done so that the gamers can relive their favourite memories from franchises or titles they played when they were young.

