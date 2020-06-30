Xbox Series S reveal could happen in August: Should Sony be worried?

The launch of the Xbox Series S alongside the Xbox Series X shouldn’t surprise anyone. Image credit: Xbox Series S concept by jiveduder on Reddit) The launch of the Xbox Series S alongside the Xbox Series X shouldn’t surprise anyone. Image credit: Xbox Series S concept by jiveduder on Reddit)

Microsoft could be closer to launch the Xbox Series S, the cheaper version of the Xbox Series X, as early as August. The company had originally planned to show the console at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June , according to Eurogamer. Microsoft has now reportedly plan to show the console in August. Eurogamer claims the console will be called the Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series S, which is internally known by the name of Lockhart, is said to be a less power but cheaper version of the Xbox Series X. The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft has been working on the Xbox Series S for quite some time. Just last week, a leaked Microsoft document made possible hint a the existence of the second next-generation console.



The document possibly mentions a Lockhart profiling mode, which is part of the development kit for the Xbox Series X. According to The Verge’s Tom Warren, this mode allows developers to enable a separate mode that has a profile of the performance of the Lockhart console. Reportedly, the Lockhart will come with 7.5GB of usable RAM and 4 teraflops of GPU performance, in comparison to the Xbox Series X’s 13.5 GB of RAM and 12 teraflops.

The launch of the Xbox Series S alongside the Xbox Series X shouldn’t surprise anyone. Look, Microsoft needs the Xbox Series S needs more than ever, especially when Sony is gearing to launch the PlayStation 5 later this year. The thing to be noted here is that Sony will launch two versions of the PlayStation 5 later this year: a standard version and a digital version. The latter version will ditch a 4K Blu-ray drive. This way Sony will reduce the price of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which is rumoured to cost $399. As Sony made it clear, a PS5 Digital Edition will ship with the same hardware specs as the main model.

Microsoft is planning to reveal more first-party titles for the Xbox Series X in July. In fact, the company plans to hold monthly virtual events where it will share new details related to games and hardware. The Xbox Series X is scheduled to hit retail shelves later this year, and so does the PS5.

