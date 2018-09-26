Microsoft Xbox One S Fortnite bundle announced, comes with Skins and V-Bucks

The bundle will also come with an Eon cosmetic set including Legendary Eon Character Outfit, Epic Aurora Glider, and Rare Resonator Pickaxe. The bundle will also come with an Eon cosmetic set including Legendary Eon Character Outfit, Epic Aurora Glider, and Rare Resonator Pickaxe.

Microsoft has partnered with Epic Games to launch a new Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite bundle. The bundle will include a full game download of Fortnite Battle Royale for Xbox, timed-exclusive Fortnite items, free in-game currency, and a month of free subscription to the Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold services. The bundle is priced at $300 (approximately Rs 22,000) and will be made available across the globe starting this week. The company is yet to reveal the price of this particular bundle in India.

Fortnite is available for free on all platforms including Xbox so that might not be the incentive consumers look for in this bundle. The benefits this bundle will bring are 2,000 V-Bucks to spend inside the game with which players can pick up the recently announced Battle Pass. The bundle will also come with an Eon cosmetic set including Legendary Eon Character Outfit, Epic Aurora Glider, and Rare Resonator Pickaxe.

Microsoft during the launch also announced that the Xbox One supports cross-platform play for Fortnite players. This means the players will be able to play the game on multiple platforms like Windows, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and macOS without losing their progress.

Also Read: Fortnite for Android crosses 15 million downloads in less than a month

Fortnite Battle Royale is a PVP (player versus player) game similar to PUBG. Up to 100 players airdrop on to a battlefield without any sort of weaponry from a battle bus. When the players land they must use their scavenging and surviving skills to cut through the rest of the players without being killed. The last player standing alive is declared the winner.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd