Microsoft Xbox Console Streaming now available globally to Insiders: Here’s how to get it

Xbox Console Streaming service was launched back in October by Microsoft as a beta offering for Xbox Insiders in the US and the UK. The service allows Xbox users to stream games over local Wi-Fi to their Android smartphones. Now, the company has announced that the service will be available to all Xbox Insiders across the globe.

The minimum requirements according to Microsoft to get the best gaming experience with the Xbox Console Streaming service, are listed below:

* Device running Android 6.0 or higher along with Bluetooth 4.0 support or higher.

* A Bluetooth enabled Xbox One Wireless Controller.

* High-speed internet for streaming.

How to get Xbox Console Streaming service

Once you meet the minimum requirements listed above, you can follow the steps below to get the Xbox Console Streaming service:

* Download the box Game Streaming (Preview) app on to the Android device you want to stream games to, from the Google Play Store.

* Once installed, the app will guide you through a step by step process as to how, you need to set up your enrolled Xbox One.

* The app will also run a network test on your Wi-Fi to ensure that it meets the minimum requirements. The minimum Wi-Fi requirements include a NAT type of open or moderate, an upstream bandwidth of at least 4.75 Mbps, network latency of 125ms or less and power setting is set to instant on.

With the complete beta rollout of the Xbox Console Streaming service, all of the users have their eyes back on the company’s Project xCloud. Project xCloud is still available in limited countries and lets users stream games from anywhere in the world without needing to purchase specific hardware just like Google’s Stadia.

