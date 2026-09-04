Microsoft adds pay-as-you-go option to Xbox Cloud Gaming, limits Game Pass access

There is some bad news for those who have a Xbox Game Pass subscription, but good news for those who do not.

Microsoft on Thursday, September 3, announced that it is opening up Xbox Cloud Gaming access to people without a Game Pass subscription (which starts at Rs 499 per month) from November 2026 onwards.

The pay-as-you-go-model is expected to cater to those who do not use cloud access enough to warrant a monthly subscription. It is part of broader changes coming to Xbox Cloud gaming, including major monthly limits for existing and new Game Pass subscribers. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, the highest tier costing Rs 1,089 per month, will be limited to just 15 hours each month.