Microsoft announces ‘Xbox All Access’ with two-year console financing

Microsoft’s ‘Xbox All Access’ lets consumers pay for a console in monthly installments. Microsoft’s ‘Xbox All Access’ lets consumers pay for a console in monthly installments.

Microsoft has announced a new Xbox All Access plan, which includes Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. It also offers consumers Xbox One hardware at a discounted monthly fee. This will help consumers finance an Xbox console while at the same time paying less than they would buying the hardware and services separately.

The new Xbox All Access plan is only applicable for a limited time (from August 27 to December 31) only for consumers based out of US. Microsoft in a blog post stated. Consumers can take benefit of the offer by visiting a Microsoft Store while the stocks last.

Microsoft has added two tiers to Xbox All Access – $21.99 (or approx Rs 1,540) for the Xbox One S and $34.99 (or approx Rs 2,500). Additionally, there is no upfront payment that consumers will have to pay for availing the offer. Consumers after 24 months of payments will be eligible to keep the Xbox One hardware which they were paying for.

Also Read: Top 5 Xbox One accessories that will help you enhance your gaming experience

Consumers purchasing the Xbox One S will end up paying $527.76 (or approx Rs 37,000) by the end of the 24 month tenure whereas Xbox One X consumers will had paid $839.76 (or approx Rs 58,900). Comparatively consumers purchasing the hardware and services separately will end up paying $660 (or approx Rs 46,000) and $860 (or approx Rs 60,000) without the Game Pass included.

Also Read: E3 2018: Microsoft confirms new Xbox console in development

Microsoft in its FAQ mentioned, customers willing to avail Xbox All Access offer will have to go through a credit check to determine their eligibility. The offer requires consumers to have a Dell Preferred Account and Dell Financial Services account. No interest will be charged to users eligible for this program.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd