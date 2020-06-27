Microsoft working on a cheaper version of Xbox Series X, leaked documents reveal

Lockhart is said to be a cheaper version of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Microsoft) Lockhart is said to be a cheaper version of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is apparently working on a less powerful version of its next-generation Xbox console, leaked documents suggest. The documents, shared a security researcher who goes by the name of TitleOS on Twitter, shared screenshots from the XDK/GDK release notes for June 2020 that mention “Lockhart.”

For those who are not aware, Lockhart is said to be a cheaper and less powerful version of Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s upcoming game console. Interestingly, the notes also include a reference to “Anaconda” – the codename for the Series X.

Obviously, Microsoft has not revealed any details related to the so-called Xbox Series S but rumours of a cheaper alternative to Xbox Series X aren’t new. In fact, we have been hearing about the Lockhart for the past year or so.

For the business strategy point of view, the Xbox Series S aka Lockhart makes a lot of sense. With the Xbox Series X rumoured to cost over $550, Microsoft needs a cheaper console to tap in new gamers into the Xbox ecosystem. While details about the Series S are still limited, The Verge reports that the console will come with 7.5GB of usable RAM and around 4 teraflops of GPU performance. For comparison, the Xbox Series X will have 13.5GB of usable RAM, and runs at 12 teraflops of GPU performance. The Xbox Series S will reportedly support gaming at 1080p and 1440p in comparison to the Xbox Series X which supports 4K resolution.

But more than anything else, Microsoft has to respond to Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, a disk-less version of the upcoming next-generation console. Gamers can expect the PS5 Digital Edition to be cheaper than the standard model, as the Digital Edition excludes a disk drive. Of course, the biggest difference between the two models is the price. Although not confirmed, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition could cost $399.

Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 will hit retail shelves later this year. The new consoles will succeed the Xbox One and PS4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd