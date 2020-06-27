scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 27, 2020
COVID19

Microsoft working on a cheaper version of Xbox Series X, leaked documents reveal

Microsoft has still yet to publicly acknowledge the existence of Xbox Series S.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2020 1:10:53 pm
microsoft, xbox, xbox series s, xbox series s console, xbox series x, xbox series s price, xbox game console Lockhart is said to be a cheaper version of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is apparently working on a less powerful version of its next-generation Xbox console, leaked documents suggest. The documents, shared a security researcher who goes by the name of TitleOS on Twitter, shared screenshots from the XDK/GDK release notes for June 2020 that mention “Lockhart.”

For those who are not aware, Lockhart is said to be a cheaper and less powerful version of Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s upcoming game console. Interestingly, the notes also include a reference to “Anaconda” – the codename for the Series X.

Obviously, Microsoft has not revealed any details related to the so-called Xbox Series S but rumours of a cheaper alternative to Xbox Series X aren’t new. In fact, we have been hearing about the Lockhart for the past year or so.

For the business strategy point of view, the Xbox Series S aka Lockhart makes a lot of sense. With the Xbox Series X rumoured to cost over $550, Microsoft needs a cheaper console to tap in new gamers into the Xbox ecosystem. While details about the Series S are still limited, The Verge reports that the console will come with 7.5GB of usable RAM and around 4 teraflops of GPU performance. For comparison, the Xbox Series X will have 13.5GB of usable RAM, and runs at 12 teraflops of GPU performance. The Xbox Series S will reportedly support gaming at 1080p and 1440p in comparison to the Xbox Series X which supports 4K resolution.

PlayStation 5 FAQ: All your questions about the next-gen console, answered

But more than anything else, Microsoft has to respond to Sony’s PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, a disk-less version of the upcoming next-generation console. Gamers can expect the PS5 Digital Edition to be cheaper than the standard model, as the Digital Edition excludes a disk drive. Of course, the biggest difference between the two models is the price. Although not confirmed, the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition could cost $399.

Both the Xbox Series X and PS5 will hit retail shelves later this year. The new consoles will succeed the Xbox One and PS4.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 5310, Nokia 5310 price in India, Nokia 5310 specifications, Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 5310 photos, Nokia 5310 first look, Nokia 5310 first impressions
Nokia 5310 first look: A nostalgic feature phone in the era of smart devices

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jun 27: Latest News

Advertisement