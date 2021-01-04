Xbox head says Microsoft working hard to produce more Xbox Series X/S consoles

Spencer also claimed that it’s not just Microsoft, but the gaming industry as a whole that has picked up momentum in 2020. (Source: Twitter/Xbox)

Microsoft Gaming Vice President Phil Spencer claimed that the company is working hard to increase the production of the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles to meet the increasing demand. “It’s really just down to physics and engineering. We’re not holding them back. We’re building them as fast as we can. We have all the assembly lines going,” said Spencer on the Major Nelson podcast.

Spencer added that the team is constantly looking at ways to make more consoles in the same period. He claimed that it’s not just Microsoft, but the gaming industry as a whole that has picked up momentum in 2020.

“Obviously, PlayStation 5 is in very tight supply. When you look at the graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia, I mean there’s just a lot of interest in gaming right now and console sales are just a sign of that. Game sales are a sign of that,” added Spencer, stating that even Sony PlayStation 5 consoles, the biggest competitor to the Xbox Series S/X, are being sold out very fast. “Hardware is in short supply, but we’re working as hard as we can. The teams are incredibly dedicated. I appreciate people’s patience as we work to build more,” he adds.

Spencer excited to work with Bethesda

Spencer also spoke of the Bethesda deal and said he was excited to see both teams “working like one company”. He stated that as of now, the company has still not been fully acquired so they continue doing the work that they have been doing. “I’m excited about 2021 and Bethesda is an important part of that,” he added.

After a surprise announcement of the deal last summer, Spencer also states that he is glad to have received a positive reaction from Xbox fans around the globe. He also exclaimed that the Bethesda teams will also be very critical in the company’s plans going forward.