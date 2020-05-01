Microsoft to reveal Xbox Series X games on May 7

The Xbox Series X will compete with Sony’s PlayStation 5, Both next-gen consoles are set to launch later this year. The Xbox Series X will compete with Sony’s PlayStation 5, Both next-gen consoles are set to launch later this year.

Microsoft will show off a bunch of new titles in development for the Xbox Series X on May 7. The Redmond, Washington-based software giant plans to hold a special Inside Xbox stream next week, where Microsoft will announce some of the upcoming games for its next-generation console. Inside Xbox event will take place on May 7th at 8 am PT.

“You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X,” Microsoft said on Twitter. The first look event will likely focus on the third-party games being developed for the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has confirmed to IGN that its first-party games will be shown later in summer.

At the moment, it’s unclear how many games will be shown for the console next week. We already know a few games including Halo: Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla are being developed for the Xbox Series X. Ubisoft recently released the trailer for the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is coming to Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this year.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most important console in years. From the outside, it resembles a PC desktop tower, a new design language for an Xbox console. Inside, the Series X has a custom-designed 8-core, 16-thread processor from AMD, with Zen 2 and Navi architecture that’s clocked at 3.8 GHz. It also features a 12-teraflop FPU as well as 16GB GDDR6 RAM across ten 14gbps chips. The console will support 8K gaming with frame rates of up to 120 fps, plus ray tracing for realistic lighting and reflections.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

The Xbox Series X will compete with Sony’s PlayStation 5, which is also coming during the 2020 holiday shopping season. Neither Microsoft nor Sony has revealed the price of their new consoles.

