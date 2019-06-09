Microsoft teases next-gen Xbox ‘Scarlet’ console ahead of its E3 2019 keynote

Microsoft has started teasing its next-generation console, codenamed “Scarlet” ahead of the company’s pre-E3 keynote presentation in Los Angeles. First spotted on Twitter by a user @Cr8Beyond, Xbox’s E3 Countdown videos seemingly hints at the launch of the next-generation Xbox console during Microsoft’s E3 2019 presser.

Each of Microsoft’s E3 countdown videos has a secret code written on the left-hand corner. One video shows R255, another video has G 36 and the third video has B O. When we put together, this forms the RGB (255, 36, 0) color code for Scarlet. Later, Microsoft confirmed the Scarlet teaser to The Verge.

Microsoft has already confirmed that the next-generation Xbox console is in the development. The console may come in two variants: a high-end model codenamed Anaconda, and a cloud-based console codenamed Lockhart. The Xbox Anaconda is speculated to rival Sony’s PS5 in terms of specifications and performance, while Lockhart will be a mid-range console that will rely heavily on the company’s xCloud game streaming service.

We’re kicking off the #XboxE3 briefing tomorrow with:

🎮 New game reveals

🌎 World premieres

🎊 Surprises

🙌 And MORE! Join us: https://t.co/NT0TA5iU1P pic.twitter.com/jTqjziLGMU — Xbox ➡️ E3 (@Xbox) June 8, 2019

Rumour has it that the Xbox Anaconda will pack a 12-teraflop GPU and 16GB RAM. Meanwhile, the Xbox Lockhart will feature an 8-core CPU, a 4-teraflop GPU, 1TB SSD, a 12GB RAM and DirectX Tray Racing support. The cloud-based console might cost $249.

It’s been said that the team working on the Xbox Scarlet is the same one behind the Xbox One X. Both new consoles are expected to launch in 2020.

Join us Sunday June 9 wherever you are for the #XboxE3 Briefing:

🇺🇸 1 PM PT

🇲🇽 3 PM Mexico City

🇺🇸 4 PM ET

🇧🇷 5 PM São Paulo

🇬🇧 9 PM UK

🇳🇬 9 PM Lagos

🇪🇺 10 PM Western Europe

🇷🇺 11 PM Moscow

🇮🇳 1:30 AM Mumbai (Monday, June 10)

🇨🇳 4 AM Beijing

🇦🇺 6 AM Sydney

🇳🇿 8 AM Auckland — Xbox ➡️ E3 (@Xbox) June 8, 2019

Microsoft is holding its pre-E3 press event on June 9 at 1pm PST (1:30am IST, Monday, June 10). Hopefully, we will learn more about the next-generation console as well as new games including Halo Infinite and Gears 5 at Microsoft’s E3 press conference.