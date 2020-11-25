Microsoft Store Black Friday sale: Which games should you get?

List of games you should get during Microsoft's Black Friday sale. (Image: Microsoft Store)

Microsoft and Sony have just launched their latest generation gaming consoles just ahead of the holiday season. And if you have got one, or are thinking of purchasing one, this is a great time to get a few titles that you would love to play. This is because one of the biggest sales of the year, Black Friday is just around the corner. During this, both the companies will offer a huge discount on multiple titles that are optimised for the next generation consoles.

Here we will be taking a look at some of the best deals that have been listed on the Microsoft Store for the new Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Windows, for the Black Friday sale. Before we list all of the game deals, take note that the sale will end on December 4 in India.

* Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition available at Rs 1,999 with a 50 percent discount. The Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle is available at Rs 1,359 at a 60 percent discount.

* Gears 5 at Rs 675 with a 75 percent discount.

* Sea of Thieves: Black Friday Special Edition is available at Rs 2,204 with a 25 percent discount.

* No Man’s Sky is available at Rs 1,624 with a 50 percent discount.

* FIFA 21 Champions Edition is available at Rs 2,394 with a 40 percent discount, whereas, the Beckham Edition is available at Rs 2,394 with a 40 percent discount.

* The recently launched Watch Dogs: Legion is available at Rs 2,599 at a 35 percent discount.

* Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available at Rs 1,754 with a discount of 35 percent. Whereas, the solo Halo 5: Guardians is available at Rs 650 with a 50 percent off.

* Borderlands 3 is available at Rs 1,320 at a discount of 67 percent.

* GTA 5 Premium Online Edition is available at Rs 1,049 with a 50 percent discount.

* Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition with a 65 percent discount is currently available at Rs 1,995.

* Battlefield V Definitive Edition is available at Rs 1,596 with a 60 percent discount.

* Marvel’s Avengers with a 50 percent discount is available at Rs 1,999.

* PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is available at just Rs 325 with 75 percent off on its usual selling price.

* Doom Eternal is available for Rs 1,320 at a 67 percent discount.

* Star Wars: Squadrons at Rs 1,500 (40 percent off) and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order at Rs 1,400 (60 percent off).

* Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Deluxe Edition is available at Rs 1,200 with a 70 percent discount.

* Age of Empires Definitive Edition is available at Rs 116 with a 75 percent discount and the Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is available at Rs 264 with a 50 discount.

* NBA 2K21 is available at Rs 1,999 with a 50 percent discount.

* Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has got a minor 35 percent discount and is available at Rs 2,600.

* Civilization VI is available at Rs 1,155 with a 67 percent discount.

* Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered with a discount of 25 percent is available at Rs 1,875.

* Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater bundle is available at Rs 2,250 with a 25 percent discount.

Other games include WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship at Rs 1,624, Rally 2.0 at Rs 275, Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection at Rs 440, Project Cars 3 at Rs 2,399, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition at Rs 863, and many more.

