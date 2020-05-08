Microsoft shows third-party titles for Xbox Series X game console

Microsoft plans to launch the Xbox Series X later this year. Microsoft plans to launch the Xbox Series X later this year.

Microsoft has released some of the first third-party games that will be coming to the Xbox Series X. A total of 13 titles developed by third-party game titles, ranging from racing to shooting, coming to Microsoft’s next-generation console this fall. The list of titles includes Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Madden NFL 21, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, among others.

All the titles shown during an hour-long presentation will run on 4K, “up to 120 frames per second”, real-time ray tracing and super-fast loading times the Xbox Series X. The stream also confirmed which games will be a part of the Xbox Games Pass program and which titles will have Smart Delivery. In case you are not aware, Microsoft’s Smart delivery program lets players buy a game once and play it across multiple generations of Xbox game consoles. Nine of the titles, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5 and Yakuza: Like a Dragon, will support Microsoft’s new Smart Delivery technology

Microsoft also announced that all of its 15 first-party game studios are working on various Xbox Series X games, but did choose to show any of the forthcoming titles. The company will likely announce first-party games for the Xbox Series X next month.

Here are some of the games coming to Xbox Series X.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set in the ninth-century England and features Eivor, a Viking raider and clan leader. The game will release this Holiday season on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Dirt 5 (Codemasters)

The next chapter in the Dirt series will feature the voice talents of Troy Baker and Nolan North. Dirt 5 is due to launch in October 2020.

Chorus (Deep Silver)

This space shooter game follows the story of an ace pilot and her sentient starfighter. Chorus is set for a 2021 release.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega)

A new installment in the popular Japanese organized crime drama will be available on Xbox Series X on launch day.

Xbox Series X will hit during holidays 2020

The specifications of the Xbox Series X is already out. The new console is scheduled to arrive this fall. Sony, Microsoft’s biggest rival in the home console market, will also debut its PlayStation 5 console later this year. Both consoles are expected to cost over $500.

