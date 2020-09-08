Microsoft Xbox Series S announced, will cost $299

According to earlier reports, the Xbox Series S will be powered by a 4TF RDNA2 CPU, which on paper will make it as powerful as the Xbox One X. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft has announced a brand new Xbox console, the Series S. The smaller, cheaper console will be launched alongside the flagship Xbox Series S later this year. The Series S will be the “smallest Xbox ever”, and will only cost $299 (approximately Rs 22,000).

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

The Twitter announcement also gives us a first look at the next-gen console. It will not come with a disc-drive bay and is expected to only support digital downloads. The console will feature the next-gen controller, that we will get with the Xbox Series X. The front panel consists of a USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the top panel, there is a circular black disc, which will act as a vent for the system.

According to previous reports, the Xbox Series S will be powered by a 4TF RDNA2 CPU, which on paper will make it as powerful as the current-gen Xbox One X. Unlike the Series X, Series S will come with support for 1080p Full HD quality. The 4TF RDNA2 CPU will allow better frame rates. It might also feature ray tracing, fast resume and more, due to the NVME drivers.

Comparatively, Xbox Series X will feature a 12TF CPU, with support for 4K resolution and up to 120 FPS.

It is being said that Microsoft will launch the Xbox Series X will its Xbox All Access financing option globally at $25 (approximately Rs 1,850). This will allow consumers to purchase the device easily. Xbox Series X will reportedly be priced at $499 (approximately Rs 36,800), along with a $35 (approximately Rs 2,500) per month.

Sony is yet to reveal details regarding the launch of its upcoming PS5 and PS5 All Digital version. The Xbox Series S will compete against the PS5 All Digital Edition.

According to a new leak by WalkingCat, Xbox Series S will come with support for 120 FPS gaming at up to 1440p resolution. The device will come with 512GB of internal storage. He also states that the device will come with support for ray tracing, variable rate shading and variable refresh rate.

no point holding this back now I guess pic.twitter.com/SgOAjm3BuP — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020

The device will come with support for 4K media streaming along with 4K upscaling for games.

