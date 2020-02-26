Microsoft reveals key specifications of Xbox Series X, which releases end of 2020

One of the major reveals was that the Xbox Series X will come with 12 Teraflops of GPU performance, which when compared to the Xbox One, is almost eight times more. One of the major reveals was that the Xbox Series X will come with 12 Teraflops of GPU performance, which when compared to the Xbox One, is almost eight times more.

Microsoft had already announced that it will launch its next-generation Xbox Series X gaming console around the end of this year. The company is expected to reveal more details about the device at the E3 gaming convention. Just ahead of that the company has posted a blog post written by Phil Spencer, VP of Gaming on Microsoft.

In the post, Spencer reveals a number of key features of the new device. He states that the Xbox Series X will come with 12 Teraflops of GPU power, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing. It will come with Variable Rate Shading, Quick Resume feature, Smart delivery, 8K support up to 120fps and backwards compatibility on games and accessories.

One of the major reveals was that the Xbox Series X will come with 12 Teraflops of GPU performance, which when compared to the Xbox One, is almost eight times more. This will allow the developers to push out more graphic intensive games to users, making the games look extremely realistic.

Another key feature that will affect the gaming experience drastically is hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing and Variable Rate Shading. Spencer in the post explains that the company has been able to achieve this by implementing its patented form of VRS, which can help it utilise the full power of the console.

With their patented form of VRS, the company is able to prioritise individual effects on specific game characters, rather than spending GPU cycles uniformly. This results in more stable frame rates and higher resolution.

The device will come with support for 8K gaming with up to 120fps, this is much higher than the current console gaming standard of 60fps. This along with the HDMI 2.1 standard will also help in latency reduction of the device. Another benefit is that this along with 12 Teraflops GPU performance has enabled the company to implement the Quick Resume feature that will help gamers continue suspended games almost instantly.

Backwards compatibility will help gamers utilise their older generation games and accessories. Thus helping the amount of initial investment go down a bit. Along with the backwards compatibility, Microsoft has also announced that the gamers will get access to first-party games like Halo Infinite at the time of launch via the Game Pass service.

Xbox Series X will also come with a Smart Delivery system, which will allow gamers to purchase a title only once and play it on whichever Xbox console they want to. The company has already made this technology available to developers and publishers, who can choose to use it on titles that release first on Xbox One and the come to the Xbox Series X.

According to an earlier report, the coronavirus outbreak could cause delays in the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X launches, given the consoles are manufactured in China. However, according to this blog posted by Phil Spencer, we can expect there to be no delays in the launch.

We expect the company to reveal more details about the device at the E3 gaming conference. These might include the processor details, a look at the whole device and more. We also expect them to reveal more first-party titles that will be made available at launch. As of now, the company has only revealed Halo: Infinite.

Due to the Series X name, it is expected that Microsoft will also be launching a second console at the launch event. It is being speculated that this console will be the rumoured Lockhart device, which will be an all-digital version of the console with less powerful specifications.

