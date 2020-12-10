Microsoft reveals its plans for Xbox for 2021: Here’s what’s waiting for you next year

Apart from the games, cloud gaming is one of the major attractions behind Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and in 2021 the company is looking to expand its beta program. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft recently launched its latest Xbox Series consoles and has now put out a blog post for what it will be doing throughout 2021. First of which is the company working with its retail partners to replenish stocks of the new Xbox Series S and Series X consoles. This year, the company saw billions of hours and over 3,800 different games being played on the new consoles, over 1.6 million seamless upgrades via Smart Delivery and much more. Let’s now take a look at what’s next for Xbox in 2021.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming

Apart from the games, cloud gaming is one of the major attractions behind Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and in 2021 the company is looking to expand its beta program. Starting Spring 2021, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to game on a Windows PC and or iOS from the cloud. The service is already available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, Xbox One and Android.

Gamers will be able to access the service via the Xbox app and any web-browser. Apart from this, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud gaming beta will also expand to multiple new markets including Australia, Brazil, Japan and Mexico.

Bigger and better game titles

The company claims that “in 2021, creators around the world will tap deeper into the power of Xbox Series X|S and bring a massive variety of content to Xbox players.”

From Xbox Game Studios, we will get to see the launch of Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, a new Forza, Sea of Thieves, Grounded and much more. Bethesda will also be joining Xbox Game Studios from 2021. Apart from the company’s own titles, there are multiple releases coming from other studious too. These games include CrossfireX, 12 Minutes, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Far Cry 6, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine, Chorus, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, Scarlet Nexus, Balan Wonderworld, Resident Evil Village, The Artful Escape, Echo Generation, Songs of Iron, Tunic, Sable, Bright Memory Infinite, Way to the Woods, Echo Generation, Outriders and Shredders.

Games coming to the Xbox Games Pass in 2021 include Halo Infinite, Psychonauts 2, The Ascent, The Medium, The Gunk, Warhammer 40K: Darktide, Exomecha, Scorn, Skatebird, Dead Static Drive and The Good Life.

